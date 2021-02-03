Nathan A. Ulery Named COO of The Mx Group

Nathan A. Ulery has joined The Mx Group as chief operating officer Tweet this

"The Mx Group has been on a strong growth trajectory, even during the 2020 pandemic, and I'm thrilled to join this great team working alongside some of the brightest B2B marketers and digital architects in the business," said Ulery. "It's an exciting time as we deliver value to clients through our unique combination of strategy, creative, digital and demand capabilities."

Ulery joins Tony Riley — The Mx Group's president — and a tenured group of other senior team members as the next generation of leadership at The Mx Group.

"Mx's culture, its commitment to its values, and its people were three major areas that attracted me to make this move," said Ulery. "Tony and the team have a clear vision of how to take this business to the next level, while continuing to enhance our culture as we grow. I am excited to partner with them in the years ahead."

In addition to his work at The Mx Group, Ulery will continue to serve on the board of directors at Chicago Scholars — an organization that trains and mentors academically ambitious students from under-resourced communities to complete college and become leaders.

About The Mx Group

The Mx Group is a B2B marketing agency with a 30-year history of solving complex marketing challenges. We accomplish this by identifying the unique combination of services and solutions that significantly impact a client's revenue and growth. The Mx Group is ranked among the top 5 integrated B2B agencies in the country, privately owned, and located 20 minutes west of Chicago. For more information, visit TheMxGroup.com or call 800-827-0170.

SOURCE The Mx Group