Nathan McKinney, PE and Julie L. Moore Appointed to Braun Intertec Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, consulting and testing firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Braun Intertec Vice President Nathan McKinney, PE, and a Fortune 500 company growth and business strategist Julie L. Moore to the company's board of directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Nate and Julie to our board of directors," says Braun Intertec CEO, Jon Carlson. "They are both accomplished business leaders who will provide strategic guidance to our company and team of senior leaders as we pursue our vision of becoming the consultant and employer of choice."

McKinney joins as an internal director who also serves as a vice president at Braun Intertec. He is the technical practice leader for the firm's engineering division and works to continuously strengthen the technical excellence of the firm's engineering and testing practices. As an engineer, McKinney has been directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the engineering and testing division at Braun Intertec for more than 18 years and has held various leadership positions across the Upper Midwest region.

Moore joins the Braun Intertec board of directors as an external director who has served as a business strategist and general manager in four Fortune 500 companies and the largest direct marketing agency in the world. She brings 15 years of board service along with broad general management, deep marketing expertise, long-range planning, acquisition and integration strategies and experience in global brand development. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of global marketing and strategy for Ecolab Inc.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

