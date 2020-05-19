National 529 Day is a Great Time to Prioritize Saving for College

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan (MNSAVES) is excited to celebrate National 529 Day with the "Save $50, Get $50" promotion, which runs from May 26 – May 31, 2020. During this limited time offer, MNSAVES will contribute $50 to new account holders who deposit $50 and set up automatic contributions of at least $25 for six months. See mnsaves.org/529day for Terms and Conditions.

"Despite these uncertain times, the Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan remains committed to helping families save in whatever way works best for their budgets and goals," said Jim Mandler, senior marketing manager for the Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan. "National 529 Day shines a spotlight on the importance of saving for higher education, and programs like ours make it affordable, convenient and cost-effective to get started."

A day dedicated to raising awareness of the rising cost of higher education, National 529 Day encourages parents to start planning for their child's college education. Here are three reasons to get started with MNSAVES today:

Enjoy significant tax benefits while saving for college

MNSAVES is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan, which means that money you invest with the program could save you money on state taxes. For 2020, account owners, regardless of their relationship to a child, may be eligible to deduct up to $3,000 ($1,500 for single filers) from their Minnesota income tax. In lieu of the deduction, taxpayers may be eligible for a maximum state tax credit amount up to $500, subject to phase-out based on certain federal adjusted gross income thresholds. Limitation apply.*

The annual deadline is December 31 of the applicable calendar tax year.

Low fees equal more money to invest

For nearly two decades, MNSAVES has sought to make higher education more accessible to families. In October 2019, families saving for college through MNSAVES saw a greater percentage of their contributions invested for future higher education expenses when total asset-based fees were reduced resulting in an overall 30% reduction in average fees. The average plan fee decreased to 0.15 percent; about four times lower than the national average for 529 plans.1 As one of the nation's lowest cost 529 plans, MNSAVES makes your goal of saving for your loved one's education more attainable.

Flexibility and investment tools to help you succeed

MNSAVES offers a menu of investment options designed to meet your needs at any given time. You can contribute whatever dollar amount is feasible to your account ($25 minimum), and when it comes time to pay for college, funds can be used to pay for college, universities, technical colleges, professional schools, graduate schools, as well as certain continuing education courses – nationwide and at many schools abroad.

MNSAVES also offers the option to schedule automatic contributions from your bank account or by payroll deduction, making regular contributions hassle free.

"We want to be your savings partner," said Mandler. "And while we know families may run into uncertainty at one time or another, our low contribution amount makes it easy to stay in the habit of contributing. Even modest savings will add up over time."

For more information about the Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan, including live webinars with college savings specialists, available tax benefits and the impact of student loans, please visit www.mnsaves.org or call 1-877-338-4646.

Leader in the 529 industry

In a recent analysis of 529 plans across the country, Morningstar, Inc., a leading investment research firm, awarded MNSAVES as a coveted "Best-in-Class" 529 plan rating. MNSAVES was recognized for its low fees, high quality investment strategies and the state's strong oversight of the Plan.2 So if you are looking to make the most of your family's college saving, the choice is really clear—go with a winner: The Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan.

*To learn more about the Minnesota College Savings Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks and costs please see the Plan Description at mnsaves.org. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. Check with your home state to learn if it offers tax or other benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds or protection from creditors only available for investing in its own 529 plan. Consult your legal or tax professional for tax advice. If the funds are not used for qualified higher education expenses, a 10 percent penalty tax on earnings (as well as federal and state income taxes) may apply.

1 Strategic Insight 529 College Savings Fee Analysis Q4 2019. Minnesota College Savings Plan's average annual asset-based fees are 0.15% for all portfolios compared to 0.59% for all 529 plans.

2 In an annual review (10/22/2019) of the largest 529 college savings plans (62 total), Morningstar identified 30 plans that rose above their typical peers, awarding those plans Gold, Silver, and Bronze Morningstar Analyst Ratings for 2019. These forward looking, qualitative ratings signal Morningstar's conviction in the plans' abilities to outperform their relevant benchmark and peer groups on a risk-adjusted basis over the long term. Morningstar evaluates college savings plans based on five key pillars – Process, Performance, People, Parent, and Price. For more information about Morningstar's overview of the Minnesota College Savings Plan, go to Morningstar.com. Past performance does not predict future results. Source: Morningstar.com. A Morningstar Analyst Rating for a 529 college savings plan is not a credit or risk rating. Analyst ratings are subjective in nature and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Minnesota College Savings Plan.

