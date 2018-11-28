National Academy of Inventors Announces 2018 Fellows

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has named 148 renowned academic inventors to NAI Fellow status.

The 2018 class of Fellows represent 125 research universities and governmental and non-profit research institutes worldwide and are named inventors on nearly 4,000 issued U.S. patents. To date, there are over 1,000 NAI Fellows who have generated more than 11,000 licensed technologies and companies, created more than 1.4 million jobs, and generated over $190 billion in revenue.

The NAI rosette pin is bestowed upon NAI Fellows at the annual Induction Ceremony.

Included among this year's NAI Fellows are more than 25 presidents and senior leaders of research universities and non-profit research institutes; 5 recipients of the U.S. National Medal of Technology & Innovation and U.S. National Medal of Science; and 3 Nobel Laureates, among other awards and distinctions.

Election to NAI Fellow status is the highest professional distinction accorded to academic inventors who have demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. The 2018 class of NAI Fellows has made an incredible impact in a variety of fields, including biomedical engineering, laser photonics and computer sciences.

"Congratulations to the 148 new members of the NAI Fellows program," said Linda Hosler, Deputy Program Manager at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "I had the honor of serving on the Fellows Selection Committee, and I am confident that this new class of Fellows will play a vital role in furthering the NAI's mission and shining a light on the indispensable scientific and economic contributions of the world's inventors."

On Apr. 11, 2019, the 2018 NAI Fellows will be inducted as part of the Eighth NAI Annual Meeting in Houston, TX. Andrew Hirshfeld, USPTO Commissioner for Patents, will deliver the keynote address for the induction ceremony. In honor of their outstanding accomplishments, Fellows will receive a special trophy, medal and rosette pin.

"The National Academy of Inventors has elected an exceptional group of diverse inventors who have made an incredible impact on the innovation sphere on a global scale," said Hirshfeld. "It was my distinct privilege to serve on the NAI Fellows Selection Committee and I look forward to celebrating with the NAI and the newly elected Fellows in April at the Space Center Houston."

Those elected to the rank of NAI Fellow undergo a rigorous nomination and selection process. Once nominated by their peers, the 2018 class of NAI Fellows was evaluated by the 18 members of the 2018 Selection Committee, which encompassed NAI Fellows; U.S. National Medal recipients; AAAS-Lemelson Invention Ambassadors; senior officials from the USPTO, AUTM and the Smithsonian Lemelson Center; National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees and board members; and members of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

"I am very proud to welcome another class of outstanding NAI Fellows, whose collective achievements have helped shape the future and who each day work to improve our world," said Paul R. Sanberg, President of the NAI. "Each of these new NAI Fellows embody the Academy's mission through their dedication, creativity, and inventive spirit. I look forward to working collaboratively with the new NAI Fellows in growing a global culture of innovation."

The 2018 NAI Fellows will be highlighted with a full-page announcement in the 25 Jan. 2019 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education and in upcoming issues of Technology & Innovation.

The complete list of NAI Fellows is available on the NAI website.

