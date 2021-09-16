National Advertising Division Finds Claim that Almased Diet and Weight Loss Program is "So Safe that Even People with Diabetes Can Use It" Supported

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that Almased USA, Inc.'s claim that its Almased Diet/Weight Loss Program is ". . . so safe that even people with diabetes can use it" was supported.

During the proceeding, the advertiser permanently discontinued certain challenged claims regarding Almased's impact on metabolism, fat, muscle mass, energy and mood, aging, satiety, weight loss, and overall health, as well as the speed and efficacy of the product. Therefore, NAD did not review these permanently discontinued claims on the merits.

The claims at issue were challenged by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

NAD has determined that safety claims for dietary supplement products can be supported by reliable clinical studies that demonstrate that the product is safe. In support of the claim that Almased is ". . . so safe that even people with diabetes can use it," the advertiser provided numerous studies assessing the efficacy of Almased on weight loss, glucose reduction, and insulin resistance on various populations with pre-existing conditions (diabetic individuals; prediabetic individuals; non-diabetic, overweight individuals) and its impact on healthy populations. There were no adverse events reported which referenced the product's safety in any of the studies. Consequently, NAD determined that the claim was supported.

In its advertiser statement, Almased USA thanked NAD for its thoughtful analysis and expressed its appreciation for NAD's conclusion that "the claim for Almased which reads '. . . so safe that even people with diabetes can use it' is supported by the evidence that we provided."

