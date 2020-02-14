National Advertising Division Refers Advertising Claims Made by ConsumerTrack to Federal Trade Commission

The express claims at issue were challenged by competitor One Technologies, LLC and included:

"Free Credit Score"

"Credit Report Check for $1 " / " $1 Credit Report"

One Technologies contended that the challenged claims on the GoFreeCredit.com website were misleading because the advertiser fails to disclose, in close proximity to its offer, that a subscription is required. In the screen shots supplied by the challenger of GoFreeCredit.com's mobile portal, users must scroll down the page, past the "View Score Now!" button and a Service Agreement, to read the "OFFER DETAILS" in small print. The disclosure states, "Your FREE TransUnion credit score & $1 Credit Report are available as part of a 7-day trial of our subscription-based credit monitoring service. You may cancel at any time during the trial period. At the end of the 7-day trial, you will be billed at a low cost of only $19.95 per month (plus tax where applicable)."

NAD noted that the issues raised by this challenge can be appropriately and effectively addressed by self-regulation. At issue is whether the "free" and "$1" credit report offers are misleading because prior to acting on the offers, consumers would not understand their material conditions, namely that a subscription is required. NAD has routinely provided guidance on when a disclosure is necessary to prevent a claim from being misleading, and evaluated the sufficiency of such disclosures. The guidance provided by NAD has served both consumers and multiple industries by protecting consumers from misleading advertising and promoting a level playing field whereby advertisers all play by the same set of rules.

NAD was disappointed that the advertiser did not participate in this self-regulatory process. In light of the advertiser's failure to provide a substantive response to NAD's request for substantiation for its claims or participate in any way in the self-regulatory process, NAD has referred the matter to the FTC for possible enforcement action.

