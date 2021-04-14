National Aeroponic Cannabis Cultivator Aeriz Partners with Leading For-purpose Company Pachama to Offset Nationwide Carbon Emissions

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeriz , the largest aeroponic cannabis operator in the United States, and Pachama, a leading for-purpose company modernizing forest carbon credits, are announcing a partnership to offset the nationwide carbon emissions of Aeriz.

Since the company's founding in 2016 , Aeriz has worked to minimize its environmental impact. "We've worked to source packaging and materials that are as minimal impact as possible, from our biodegradable Calyx flower containers to our sustainably sourced paper boxes. That said, we knew we could do more and we are thrilled Pachama was able to help," Aeriz Marketing Director Ryan Thomas said. "The offsets are easily our biggest environmental commitment to date," Thomas added.

Diego Saez Gil, CEO, and co-founder of Pachama , says: "We're excited to partner with Aeriz to further its sustainability strategy and carbon neutrality ambitions through our verified forest carbon credits. As the climate crisis grows, it is imperative that we continue to collaborate and foster partnerships that responsibly reverse our global carbon footprint. We are pleased to support Aeriz on their pathway to carbon neutrality by helping them support forest projects that avoid and remove CO2 emissions."

Aeriz looks forward to working with Pachama on future offset projects as Aeriz expands operations in California, Illinois, and Arizona.

About Aeriz

Aeriz is the largest multistate aeroponic cannabis operator in the United States, with a mission to grow and produce the cleanest cannabis products available.

With operations in Arizona, Illinois, and California, Aeriz is thrilled to serve both medical and recreational consumers nationwide. Learn more about Aeriz at aeriz.com

For general aerīz inquiries: [email protected]

RYAN THOMAS

630-815-8133 l aeriz.com | @aerizusa

SOURCE Aeriz