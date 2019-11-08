National AI Strategies of Key Countries, 2019 Report - Strategies, Fundamental Reports, Initial and Emerging Stakeholders and Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "National AI Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report encapsulates the core elements of the national strategies for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and the United States.



These include, for each strategy, the fundamental reports and supporting documents, the scope of sectoral focus and outlines of the initial and emerging stakeholders and players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. European Commission

Recommendations of the Commission High-Level Expert Group on AI adoption

3. United Kingdom

AI in the UK: ready, willing and able?' report

AI Sector Deal report

Guidelines on AI adoption

4. Germany

AI Made in Germany ' strategic plan

5. France

For a Meaningful Artificial Intelligence: Towards a French and European Strategy' - report

6. Italy

Artificial Intelligence Strategy: At the Service of Citizens'

7. Spain

Spanish RDI Strategy in Artificial Intelligence

8. China

Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan

9. United States of America

Obama Administration AI Initiatives

Trump Administration AI Initiatives

10. Japan

AI for all people, industries, territories, and government strategic plan



