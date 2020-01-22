National Airlines begins 2020 with the introduction of A330-200 into its fleet

National Airlines, a subsidiary of National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc., operates intercontinental cargo and passenger charters for both Government and Commercial customers. Heem Ashar, Vice President Commercial Services along with Robert Perry, Passenger Sales Manager, mentioned that National has been successfully managing its passenger segment of business with its medium range Boeing 757 aircraft, and with the introduction of the Airbus 330-200 allows National to enter the medium and long-range business needs of its customers.

Chris Alf, Chairman of National Air Cargo Holdings said, "National has plans to introduce two additional Airbus 330 family aircraft into its fleet by early 2021. We at National take pride in delivering personalized service offerings to our customers. Fleet improvements are continuously evaluated, and the demand for the passenger business drove us to the decision to acquire the Airbus 330-200, based on its proven history of providing the highest level of safety and performance."

National recorded positive economic results during the year 2019 in spite of the global economic challenges. Joseph Batten, Vice President of Operations said, "National always maintains a competitive corporate structure, which helps National to service our niche customers globally, while keeping costs at minimum."

National has been in business for over 30 years servicing the United States Government and international clients throughout the world.

About National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.

National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Orlando, Florida, owns National Airlines and National Air Cargo, Inc. National Airlines is a US FAA certificated Part 121 air carrier, providing global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo, Inc. provides international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1990, the global reach of National is maintained via strategically located offices around the world centered by the U.S. headquarters in Orlando, Florida, and with quality centers located in Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.GoNational.com

SOURCE National Air Cargo Group, Inc. dba National Airlines

