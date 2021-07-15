National Alliance of Black School Educators Launches Scholarship Sponsored by Curriculum Associates to Support Rising Black School District Leaders

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) recently launched the 2021 NABSE $10,000 Scholarship Award to promote and increase Black representation at the highest levels in school districts nationwide. The inaugural award, which is sponsored by Curriculum Associates, will be given to a qualified Black educator who is pursuing an advanced degree in educational leadership. Applications are being accepted through September 30, 2021.

"We recognize the need to develop a new generation of educational leaders, and—at this time in our country's history—developing African-American and Hispanic leaders is especially important to the growth of the field," said Fadhilika Atiba-Weza, executive director of NABSE. "We are appreciative of Curriculum Associates for sharing this vision and funding this scholarship as part of our strategic partnership."

All NABSE members who are aspiring superintendents and currently enrolled in—or have been accepted into—an advanced degree program in education at a college or university are encouraged to apply for the award. All applicants must submit the scholarship application form, an up-to-500-word essay on how an advanced degree will contribute to the goal of becoming a school district leader and further the goals of NABSE, a resume, a brief biography, and three letters of recommendation.

The scholarship recipient will be recognized during the Awards Banquet at the 49th Annual NABSE Conference, taking place November 10–14, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

"For decades, NABSE has been a champion of equity in education through its ongoing support of Black students and educators alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We value and recognize the important work of the organization and are proud to sponsor this scholarship, which will go a long way in supporting the professional advancement of a standout educator."

To learn more about NABSE and the $10,000 Scholarship Award, visit NABSE.org/Scholarship-Award/. To learn more about Curriculum Associates, visit CurriculumAssociates.com.

About NABSE

The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) is the nation's premiere nonprofit organization devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation's children—particularly children of African descent. NABSE boasts an outreach to a distinguished group of preeminent educators, including teachers, administrators, superintendents, as well as corporate and institutional members. Founded in 1970, NABSE is dedicated to improving both the educational experiences and accomplishments of African-American youth through the development and use of instructional and motivational methods that increase levels of inspiration, attendance, and overall achievement.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.curriculumassociates.com

