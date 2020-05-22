National Alliance to Resume In-Person Educational Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announced that it will conduct two in-person courses after it had temporarily suspended all in-person classroom sessions due to COVID-19.

The decision was made in accordance with national, local and state pandemic guidelines regarding physical distancing and meetings.

"For more than 50 years insurance and risk professionals have turned to The National Alliance to provide more than just education," says Danielle Janecka, head of participant experience. "The cornerstone of our heritage is the classroom environment. Our participants create long-lasting relationships with one another by studying together, supporting one another and taking exams together. We see existing participants and designees mentor newcomers and share best practices and study tips. For The National Alliance, learning is truly a continuing, lifelong experience.

"While we have a vast array of virtual learning opportunities, there are some aspects of classroom learning that just cannot happen behind a computer screen," Janecka adds. "It's critical for our participants to come together and rekindle the community of live learning. We are committed to providing this for them in a safe and controlled manner."

The two upcoming classroom opportunities include:

CISR Commercial Casualty II Course, June 16 , in Austin , hosted at The National Alliance headquarters. For more information click here.

, in , hosted at The National Alliance headquarters. For more information click here. CIC Commercial Multiline Course, June 17-19 , also in Austin , hosted at the Omni Austin Hotel at Southpark. For more information click here.

To achieve physical distancing, both sessions will limit the number of participants. Registrants will receive communication regarding health and safety expectations prior to the events.

"In these unprecedented times it's critical for The National Alliance to lead the way forward while keeping our participants' needs at the forefront of all of our decisions," Janecka says. "For those who are not able to or comfortable attending in-person offerings, we'll continue our commitment to virtual learning. We are also working with participants and designees on an individual basis to assist them in fulfilling their designation requirements."

About The National Alliance

Based in Austin, Texas, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of technical educational for insurance and risk management professionals.

