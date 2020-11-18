National and North Carolina Exit Polling Reveals No Mandate for Mass Immigration Agenda, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exit polling of North Carolina voters conducted by Zogby Analytics on behalf of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) finds that voters strongly favor continued border restrictions and tight limits on admission of foreign guest workers during the ongoing health and economic crisis. The North Carolina poll reveals that majorities of all voters – Democrats, Republicans and Independents – believe that longer-term, overall levels of immigration should be reduced to prevent excessive U.S. population growth. The findings of the North Carolina poll closely mirror those of voters across the country in a nationwide exit poll.

"At both the national level and among North Carolina voters, polling clearly shows that President-elect Biden does not have a mandate to institute radical immigration policies being promoted by his party's far left wing that include erasing borders and flooding the country with millions of new legal and illegal immigrants," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "Mr. Biden has a mandate from the voters to get the COVID-19 crisis under control, get millions of laid-off Americans back to work, and restore civility to Washington and the public square. While unchecked immigration may be a high priority for a loud and radical fringe of his party, it is not how the vast majority of voters believe the new administration should be spending their time and political capital."

Among the key findings of the Zogby Analytics poll of North Carolina voters include:

83% support maintaining border closures and restrictions due to the COVID crisis.

73% favor maintaining restrictions on admission of new immigrants and guest workers while the crisis continues, while 62% believe those restrictions should remain in place even after the COVID crisis abates.

54% support long-term reductions in immigration to limit population growth.

Support of these positions crossed all ideological and demographic lines. Hispanic and minority voters supported limits on immigration, and particularly supported the President's decision to limit the entry of guestworkers during the pandemic. "In 2022, North Carolinians will elect a new Senator in addition to their growing number of House seats. As this election approaches, North Carolina's political leaders would be wise to pay heed to where the voters stand on immigration policy, rather than to the shrill demands of the radical fringes," Stein cautioned.

With the growth of urban areas such as Charlotte, North Carolina has turned into a critical battleground state. Both President Donald Trump and Senator Thom Tillis won their statewide contests in 2020, indicating that their stance on immigration did not alienate but rather attracted voters. Senator Tillis and his colleague Senator Richard Burr must continue to defend the interests of North Carolinians in the Senate by fighting against immigration reforms that the people of North Carolina clearly oppose.

"With tens of millions of Americans, including over 400,000 North Carolinians, who have been displaced from their jobs due to the COVID shutdown and the nation bracing for yet another wave of the pandemic, now is certainly not the time to increase immigration or relax border security. If there's a mandate for the Biden-Harris administration, it is to end the nation's public health crisis and put the nation's workers back to work not to radically change immigration and border enforcement policies that are clearly working," Stein concluded.

Click here for North Carolina crosstabs and frequencies.

Click here for national crosstabs and frequencies.

