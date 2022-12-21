National Asset Services Delivers Buyer for Ft. Myers Regional Power Shopping Center

FT. MYERS, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, known for maximizing property value in all economic situations, successfully delivered a buyer for investors in Market Square, a regional power shopping center in Ft. Myers, Florida.

To avoid higher interest rates and penalties associated with an early payoff of the existing loan, the center was sold utilizing a loan assumption provision contained in the lending agreement negotiated by NAS as part of a crucial refinancing strategy in 2018.

Since 2008, NAS has served over 2,500 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $585 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 179 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.422 million square-feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 14-year history, totals over $3.325 billion.

Since assuming asset management responsibilities in 2014, NAS successfully implemented several strategies to increase the center's market value that ultimately resulted in favorable terms of the recent disposition and the best possible outcome for property investors. They include:

Quickly backfilling 22,092 square feet to Michaels, due to an unexpected closure of one of the center's big box retailers, which at the time stalled negotiations for new financing ahead of a loan prepayment due in May of 2015.

Negotiating the renewal of a 15,217 square foot Petco, which was critical to refinancing the center at a lower interest rate in 2018.

Reorganizing and consolidating the original group of tenants-in-common co-owners (TICS) into a new, limited liability company. This reorganization was a critical step to gaining access to advantageous refinancing options due in part to institutional capital sources being reluctant to finance TIC properties.

Despite category four winds produced by Hurricane Ian in September of this year, Market Square center escaped without major damage to the center's building structure. Only the center's landscaping, pylon sign and two parking lot light structures were affected.

"We have been privileged to work on behalf of our Market Square clients for several years and we felt an immense responsibility to deliver the best possible exit strategy possible for all investors in this asset," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "The result was a culmination of strategic moves throughout the investment hold period led by Adi Peery, CSM, Vice President Portfolio Management."

Built in 2004, Market Square consists of an 18,365 square foot Cost Plus, a 15,217 square foot Petco, a 10,079 square foot Dollar Tree, and a 22,092 square foot Michaels. The property is part of a regional power center, which includes a separately owned Super Target, American Signature Homes, DSW, Total Wine and Barnes & Noble.

Since 2008, NAS has served over 2,500 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $585 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 179 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.422 million square-feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 14-year history, totals over $3.325 billion.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

