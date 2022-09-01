National Asset Services Delivers Buyer for Houston Area Tenants-in-Common, Single Tenant Retail Location

BAYTOWN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, successfully delivered a buyer for a single tenant retail location in Baytown, TX. The property includes a 30,038 square-foot building and is 100% leased to Best Buy Co., Inc. The asset was purchased by a 21-member tenants-in-common (TIC) group in October 2005.

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,568 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $595 million in cash distributions to property investors, guiding 73 properties through the sales process and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 177 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.5 million square-feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed properties totals over $3.325 billion.

Market valuation of the property was secured in 2020, as NAS negotiated a five-year lease renewal with two additional five-year options with the tenant. Market value of the asset was further enhanced in 2021 as the property was upgraded with the installation of a new roof overlay system and fresh painting of the exterior.

To facilitate a timely closing, the NAS team, which has a wealth of experience and possesses a unique level of expertise with TIC-structured properties, expeditiously worked through a myriad of issues that challenged co-owners' preparation for closing the sale transaction.

"We're delighted we were able to deliver the best possible outcome for our investor clients," commented Shirlee J. Kingsley, Vice President, National Asset Services. "We have a successful, proven track record in helping thousands of investors in all classes of commercial properties across the country."

The JLL Houston team of Mark Raines, Managing Director, Donna Kolias, EVP, and Pierce Owens, VP, brokered the transaction on behalf of the TIC group.

Constructed in 2005, the Best Buy Baytown property is situated on approximately five acres and located about 25 miles east of downtown Houston. The property offers 216 spaces for customer parking.

More About NAS

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Contact:

JW Robison

[email protected]

310.795.8985

