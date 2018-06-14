National Asset Services Expands Management Portfolio With Four Additional California and New Mexico Office Property Locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services, (NAS) one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies, has expanded their nationwide management portfolio with the addition of four office properties in Albuquerque, NM and San Bernardino, CA.

San Bernardino, CA

NAS assumes asset and property management of Lakeside Tower and One Hospitality office buildings located within the Tri-City Corporate Centre in San Bernardino. Tri-City is a master planned, mixed-use complex spanning 153 acres, comprised of 17 buildings.

Built in 1989, Lakeside Tower is a six-story 118,092-square-foot office tower, named for the large two-level lake in front of the building that is the centerpiece for the Tri-City Corporate Center. Lakeside Tower is occupied by 14 tenants including; Health Net of California, Willdan Engineering, Premier Healthcare Services, CalPERS, and Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard.

One Hospitality is a 31,860 square foot office building that is leased in total to the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services, and Public Authority. Constructed in 1996, the one-story structure was recently renovated in 2018 and re-purposed from a fitness center to office space.

Albuquerque, NM

NAS was named asset manager for Altura Professional Building and Summit Office Building in Albuquerque. Both properties are located five miles northeast of downtown Albuquerque in the Altura Park neighborhood.

Built in 1999, the Altura Professional Building is a 4-story, 109,305-square-foot office complex. Major tenants include Lovelace Health System Inc., The General Services Administration – Indian Health Services and Butt Thornton & Baehr PC, Attorneys at Law.

The Summit Office building is three stories and comprised of 38,906 square feet. Built in 1980, tenants include University of New Mexico Community Behavioral Health, Mackie, Reid & Company and Heartland Hospice Services.

The additional locations expand NAS' office property management portfolio to 47 properties while the total nationwide management portfolio expands to over 85 properties, comprised of over 10.1 million square feet of commercial real estate.

"We look forward to delivering a superior level of management services to the investors in these office properties," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services. "They are a perfect fit with our team's skillset and office property management experience."

About National Asset Services (NAS)

NAS is a commercial real estate management company that works with over 90 investment groups in properties of a nationwide portfolio valued at over $2 billion. The company manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide-range of asset management capabilities. They include: Real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

For more information about NAS, visit www.nasassets.com.

