National Asset Services Surpasses 2,500 Property Investment Clients Served with $545 Million in Cash Distributions Delivered

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services, (NAS) one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate management companies, has successfully delivered $547.4 Million in cash distributions to over 2,500 property investors, during the company's 12-year history.

Since 2008, NAS has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 167 diverse commercial properties in 30 states, comprised of 24.4 million square feet. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio totals $3.315 billion.

NAS recently added an ideally located, 26,340 square-foot, 2-story retail property in Burlington, Vermont leased to Walgreens; a property that is currently available for investments sponsored by NAS Investment Solutions.

NAS' successful track record also includes guiding over 85 ownership groups through property refinancing and selling processes. NAS has sourced and delivered buyers and maximized returns for investors of 64 properties nationwide and has delivered the best possible capital resources for the re-financing of 21 other commercial real estate assets. In many cases, the re-financing process included the re-structuring of tenants-in-common properties into a limited liability corporation in order to secure the best financing option, a strategy in which the NAS management team has developed a high level of expertise.

"We are extremely proud of the milestones we have reached after 12 years of serving investment property clients. Our track record speaks volumes about our ability to maximize returns for property investors while consistently delivering high quality, proactive and transparent management services," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services. "We started as a TIC property asset management company in 2008. Because of our reputation, we have steadily grown to providing asset management and property management services for real estate investment clients with varying ownership structures, including TIC, DST and single owner properties. Our ability to successfully manage a property regardless of its size, location, commercial class or ownership structure sets us apart from other commercial property management companies."

About Karen E. Kennedy, CRX, CSM

A 36-year veteran of the Commercial Real Estate Industry, Karen E. Kennedy is the President and Founder of National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions. Karen and her team are known nationwide for their objective, straightforward and transparent management style that delivers the best possible results to investors.

Karen is available for speaking at commercial real estate management and wealth management industry events. Accredited investors interested in seeking properties for a 1031 Exchange, self-directed IRA real estate or cash investment opportunities should contact Karen at 310.988.4240.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages sole-owner and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage the company's vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

NASIS' most recent investment opportunity, open to accredited investors, is a freestanding retail property occupied by a single, investment grade tenant. The offering is structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and eligible for a 1031 exchange and qualifies for self-directed IRAs.

For more information about National Asset Services and available investments through NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

