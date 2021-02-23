National Association for Business Resources Names Spectrum Investment Advisors A 2021 Winner for Milwaukee's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For®

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, companies throughout the greater Milwaukee region compete to be named one of Milwaukee's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 47 Greater Milwaukee area businesses, out of 359 nominated, that are being named a 2021 winner. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"Throughout the year of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race relations and employee wellbeing. In these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

These select companies will be honored on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 on a virtual platform, and winning companies will compete for three "Best of the Best Overall" elite awards — winners that have excelled in all categories. The elite award winners will be revealed during the digital presentation.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives and Strategic Company Performance.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole.

