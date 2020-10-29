National Association of Home Builders Endorses U.S. Representative Mike Garcia for Re-election & Darrell Issa for Election

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Executive Vice President Michael Gaber, acting as a trustee of the National Association of Home Builders, announced today the organization's official endorsement of the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Representative Mike Garcia (CA-25) as well as the election campaign for Darrell Issa, who previously served in the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2019, to serve as the U.S. Representative for California's 50th District.

The NAHB endorsed Representative Garcia and candidate Issa in separate virtual events, during which each candidate expressed the need for housing relief to look beyond the renter. Both Garcia and Issa have demonstrated support for efforts to expand affordable housing in the United States as well as the low-income housing tax credit program.

"I am happy to extend the endorsement of the National Association of Home Builders to Representative Garcia and candidate Issa, each of whom are champions of expanding affordable housing in the United States," said Gaber. "Many individuals, seniors and children in need across the country don't have an affordable, safe place to call home each day. The effort to correct the chronic shortage of available affordable housing must be fought for by all at every level of society and government."

Founded more than 75 years ago, NAHB has more than 140,000 members nationwide. According to its website, NAHB strives to protect the American dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

