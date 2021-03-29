National Association of Manufacturers Selects Mallinckrodt for Two Prestigious Manufacturing Leadership Awards

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKKQ), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Specialty Generics division has been recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Award winners for outstanding achievement in two categories – Collaborative Innovation Leadership and Operational Excellence Leadership – by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics COVID-19 Response Team was selected as a Collaborative Innovation Leadership Award winner for its cross-functional response to the pandemic. To protect the health and safety of its over1600 employees and ensure patients have access to critical medicines throughout the pandemic, the COVID-19 Response Team's multifaceted program included: implementation of strict safety protocols at its five US-based manufacturing sites; deployment of non-essential employees to work from home; specialized training in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); provisions for COVID-19 in-home testing; governance of strict return-to-site and contingency plans; and ongoing employee communications from site-level management and executive leadership. As a result of these measures, Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics experienced zero pandemic-related delays in the manufacturing and distribution of its finished dose and advanced pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. This included the company's successful response to an increased demand for acetaminophen – an important pain reliever for COVID-related symptoms – and other essential medicines during the pandemic. Additionally, amidst PPE shortages at the onset of the pandemic, the organization began manufacturing hand sanitizer for donation to emergency management operations located in regions in which it operates and to all Opioid Treatment Programs across the US in support of their uninterrupted care of opioid use disorder patients.

Winner in the Operational Excellence Leadership category, Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics' Hobart, NY manufacturing facility was recognized for its Packaging Process Improvement Project. The multi-functional team assembled at the Hobart site sought to make significant improvements to the efficiencies and reliability of its carton-sealing process for all packaging lines. Upon completing the initiative, the process improvements successfully realized a reduction in maintenance time and waste, enhanced safety and reliability of packaging shipped to customers, and improved operator productivity and morale, which resulted in significant cost savings.

"We are extremely honored to receive the NAM's manufacturing leadership awards which come at a pivotal time when the pandemic has exposed the vital need for our country to maintain a domestic, reliable and safe medical supply chain — particularly for low-cost, generic drugs and APIs," said Spiro Gavaris, President, Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics. "I am incredibly proud of our COVID-19 Response Team's collaborative efforts this past year and our Hobart team's ongoing pursuit of innovative manufacturing solutions. Both award recognitions demonstrate Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics' commitment to providing patients with access to quality generic medicines and our focus on being a US-based supplier of choice to help protect the national security and health of our nation."

David Hollingshead, Senior Director of Manufacturing and Site Leader at Hobart said, "We are thrilled that the Hobart site has been honored for the fourth year in a row and, in 2021, has earned the prestigious Manufacturing Leadership Award in the Operational Excellence category. Our packaging process improvement project was a total team effort and testament to the passion, mindsets, and behaviors of all Hobart employees for continuous improvement in the manufacturing and delivery of essential products that our customers — and patients — rely on."

Mallinckrodt will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Details on attending the virtual gala are available at https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market, and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.

www.nam.org

