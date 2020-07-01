National Association of Social Workers New Jersey Calls on Facebook for Reform

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Social Workers suspends advertising on Facebook and calls for increased accountability, deployment of decency and demands that the platform offer support to victims facing hate and harassment on their platform.

Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director shared "We are an organization, a profession united by a code of ethics and values. We made a commitment to our community, and members to firmly stand in unity saying that All Black Lives Matter—and against hate. We committed to leading in the community as well as looking inward at our activities and policies as well."

The organization shared, that daily, more evidence emerges that indicates their main sources of promotion and advertising has engaged in behavior that is contradictory to their professional code of ethics and values. Thompson furthered, "Facebook has allowed posts inciting violence against protesters fighting for racial justice in our nation and has turned a blind eye to voter suppression on their platform. These are not small issues. Violence and hatred must be rooted out and any attempt to suppress voter turnout is unconscionable."

During July, NASW-NJ will cease its paid advertising of programs and member benefits on Facebook.

"As an association, our spends on Facebook are small comparatively, but our voice as social workers has always been large. We are agents of change and as part of our continued look inward, we will review our practices to ensure they are aligned with our values," Thompson concluded.

The organization announced to its 7,000 members across New Jersey and over 20,000 licensed social workers in the state today that they would join the movement and challenged all partners to honor their professional values and ethics by finding ways, big and small—to lead.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Thompson

Phone: 917-968-0181

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Social Workers New Jersey