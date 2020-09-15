National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Announces Awards and Welcomes New Board Members at the 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) was pleased to announce the winners of specialty pharmacy's highly anticipated Annual Meeting Awards and welcomed new board members at the eighth annual NASP 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience on September 15, 2020.

The Annual Meeting Award winners were announced live by NASP's Chairman of the Board, Carmine DeNardo, RPh and President & CEO, Sheila M. Arquette, RPh. These peer-nominated and reviewed awards go to the individuals and organizations that have helped to advance patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy, as well as uphold the values of NASP over the past year.

NASP congratulated Specialty Pharmacy of the Year, Amber Specialty Pharmacy; Distinguished Service Award winner Rick Miller, MBA, BSPharm, CSP, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime; Specialty Pharmacy Service Excellence Award winner Adam Winstead, Amber Specialty Pharmacy; and Strategic Channel Partner of the Year, ParcelShield.

Of 130 corporate members and over 1,800 individuals, Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year for embodying the practice of pharmacy in the field of specialty based on community involvement, patient satisfaction, cost-management, innovation in the field, and quality and performance improvement initiatives, which includes patient care and outcomes, disease state and therapy management, and patient engagement.

Recognizing his leadership within the Specialty Pharmacy industry and NASP, The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Rick Miller, MBA, BSPharm, CSP, Vice President of Clinical and Professional Services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. Miller has been an exemplary advocate for patients and the Specialty Pharmacy industry through his dedication to further educate pharmacists and leaders in the industry.

One of two new NASP awards, the Strategic Channel Partner of the Year was awarded to ParcelShield for their substantial contribution to supporting Specialty Pharmacy over the past year. ParcelShield's intelligent parcel management solutions help specialty pharmacies be predictive, responsive, and patient centric, driving more effective on-time delivery of patient therapies.

NASP's other new award, the Specialty Pharmacy Service Excellence Award was presented to Adam Winstead, Vice President of Information Technology at Amber Specialty Pharmacy, for fostering innovation and implementation of technology that improves patient care and customer service.

Carmine DeNardo introduced and welcomed the following newly elected NASP Board of Directors:

Mike Adloo – Lead Specialty Pharmacy, Walmart

– Lead Specialty Pharmacy, Walmart Benito Fernandez – Chief Commercial Officer, Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

– Chief Commercial Officer, Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy Luis Rodriguez – President, KeyCentrix, LLC

– President, KeyCentrix, LLC Luke Sauter , CPA – Divisional Vice President, Strategy, Walgreens

, CPA – Divisional Vice President, Strategy, Walgreens Aaron Wiese – President, Amber Specialty Pharmacy; Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Hy-Vee, Inc.

The following seated Directors have been re-elected for an additional three-year term extension: Carl Bertram, PharmD, MBA, (Specialty Pharmacy Executive), Nick Calla, RPh, (Orsini Healthcare), Thomas Cohn (Asembia), Keith Cook (Comprehensive Pharmacy Services), Suzette DiMascio, CHE, CMCE, CPC, (Women in Specialty Pharmacy), Harry Hayter (GRAIL, Inc.), Joseph Morse (Therigy, LLC), Michael Nameth, RPh, MBA, (Blink Health), Rebecca Shanahan, Esq. (Shanahan Capital Ventures), Kyle Skiermont, PharmD (Prime Therapeutics) and Timothy Ward, Esq. (Hercules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

Newly appointed NASP Honorary Advisory Council members, Michael Agostino, RPh and Edward Kaleta continue to promote the practice of specialty pharmacy and the growth of the association by functioning as a strong sounding board to help achieve NASP's core strategic objectives in alignment with the mission and vision of the organization.

DeNardo and Arquette expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the time, passion and service Directors, both old and new, have given to further NASP's mission.

Carmine DeNardo has served as the NASP Chairman of the Board for the past two years. At the conclusion of the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo, DeNardo will pass the gavel to Mike Einodshofer, RPh, MBA. Einodshofer will serve a two-year term as Chair.

"Diversity brings strength – and we will continue to focus on ways to bring in new thought leaders to help shape the organization," said Einodshofer, as he described his vision for NASP. "Patient care and access to specialty medicines are at the center of our mission, and NASP's commitment to professional education, specialty pharmacy certification, and clinical and technical standards transcends all political views, regulatory positions, and business models."

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) trade organization and is the only non-profit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivering and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With 130 corporate members and over 1,800 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

