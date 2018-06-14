National Association of Specialty Pharmacy's Education Committee Unveils Winners of Abstracts from Members on Boosting Patient Engagement & Enhanced Clinical Outcomes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the final morning of the sixth annual National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) meeting, the NASP Education Committee unveiled winners of the submitted abstracts highlighting research in specialty pharmacy, along with efforts to enhance patient engagement and clinical outcomes. Each abstract is evaluated based on novelty of the research, significance of the findings, relevance to specialty pharmacy, and clarity. This year, 28 posters were submitted – from educational and research institutions to corporations - working to address diseases from Rheumatoid Arthritis and cancer to Hepatitis C and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Submission categories included: delivery of specialty pharmacy products or services; adherence; outcomes (cost or other); and student research.

This is the first year that the submitted abstracts are being published in a peer-reviewed, indexed journal. NASP has partnered with the Journal of Drug Assessment to make the meeting's abstracts available to a larger audience. Submitted abstracts went through a blinded review by NASP volunteers and were subsequently reviewed by the journal's Editor in Chief. Twenty-six of this year's abstracts were included in journal's volume 7 supplement published on September 20th.

"As many of our speakers yesterday emphasized, it is important for specialty pharmacy to highlight its significant contributions to clinical outcomes for patients by documenting studies and data," said NASP Executive Director Sheila Arquette. "The work reflected in the posters and abstracts submitted at NASP 2018 will be a great contribution to our ongoing efforts to elevate awareness for the differentiated outcomes that specialty pharmacy delivers for patients every day."

Category: Adherence

First Place Title: Impact of Comprehensive Pharmacy Services on Patient-Centered Outcomes in a Hematology and Oncology Clinic

Presenting Author: Natalie Blaine

Category: Delivery of Specialty Pharmacy Products or Services

First Place Title: Technology-enabled Specialty Pharmacy Utilization of the Routine Assessment of Patient Index Data 3 (RAPID3) to Monitor and Enhance Outcomes of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Patients – A Retrospective Review

Presenting Author: Lily Duong

Category: Outcomes

First Place Title: Clinical and Economic Impact of a Comprehensive Specialty Pharmacy Oral Oncology Patient Management Program

Presenting Author: Adam Saulles

Category: Top Poster – Attendee Selection

First Place Title: Implementation of a Novel, Pharmacist-led Digital Medicine Program in Patients Prescribed Oral Hepatitis C Treatment

Presenting Author: Kimberly Tynik

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate and 1,200 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

