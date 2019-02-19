National Autism Treatment Provider, Trumpet Behavioral Health, Selects CentralReach For Practice Management Solution and New Client Portal

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralReach, a leading provider of EHR and practice management solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, has been chosen by Trumpet Behavioral Health to manage the treatment provider's entire operational, financial and data collection processes as well as its client portal experience that supports the bi-directional sharing of information between clients and clinicians.

As an enterprise organization servicing thousands of clients in eight states, Trumpet Behavioral Health needed a solution to power their operations so they selected CentralReach due to the platform's end-to-end capabilities giving them the scalability and flexibility they need to grow their organization.

"CentralReach was the best option for us," commented Trumpet Behavioral Health Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Amber Valentino. "They truly understand the nuances associated to running an organization in the ABA industry and have tailored their software to meet those specific clinical and administrative requirements. We will be better equipped with the tools we need so we can focus on what really matters – our clients. The client portal also gives us the opportunity to empower our families by facilitating conversation and providing visibility around their treatment plan."

The CentralReach practice management solution provides customers with a suite of tools to manage the entire back office. From billing and scheduling, to effective authorizations management, CentralReach increases providers productivity by integrating all ABA critical workflows. As a result, providers are able to service more clients, decrease wait lists, and spend more time focusing on clinical programs and client outcomes. Further, the Client Portal connects parents to their child's treatment plan and clinicians as well as serves as an online hub to manage everything from schedules and session notes to invoices and insurance authorizations.

"I'd like to welcome Trumpet Behavioral Health to the CentralReach family and am thrilled they entrusted us to power their back office with our industry leading platform," said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "With prevalence rates on the rise and clinicians in short supply, families are seeking out leading service providers, like Trumpet, in higher and higher volume. By leveraging CentralReach's platform to streamline back office tasks, Trumpet can increase staff capacity and enable their clinicians to spend more time with more clients, allowing them to produce even better learning outcomes for their clients. We are honored to provide the technology that Trumpet Behavioral Health can use to accelerate their already impressive growth and, most importantly, help them fulfill their mission of offering exceptional, evidence-based services that exceed the expectations of the families they serve."

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EHR and practice management solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. Powered by its acquisition of Chartlytics, the company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, and learning management. Trusted by more than 50,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit www.centralreach.com or follow us on Twitter @CentralReach.

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities. A team of more than 1,000 passionate and highly skilled individuals, including numerous Ph.D. and master's level Board Certified Behavior Analysts® and Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analysts®, provides center-based, school-based and home-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.tbh.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Muolo

pr@centralreach.com

SOURCE CentralReach

Related Links

https://centralreach.com

