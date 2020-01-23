National Award Honors Florida Organization Working to Support Families Experiencing Homelessness

The Beyond Housing Award honors people and organizations whose work exemplifies the idea that homelessness is much more than a housing issue. Recipients' work goes "beyond housing" to provide services and support to homeless families while keeping the needs of children at the forefront.

I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, Inc. provides comprehensive housing and services to women, children, and men experiencing homelessness in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2018, in response to the community's need for more resources designated specifically for women and children experiencing homelessness, Sulzbacher opened a new campus, the Sulzbacher Village for Women & Families, a sprawling initiative consisting of 50 units of short-term emergency housing, an eight-room medical respite unit, an eight-room female veterans' suite, and 70 units of permanent housing for families with children. Sulzbacher Village is also a holistic center for services, boasting a commercial kitchen, a pediatric health clinic, and extensive education and employment services.

"Sulzbacher is the largest and most comprehensive provider of services for homeless men, women, and children in Jacksonville, Florida; a community leader in advocacy; and has a proven track record," says Andy Barber, Senior Director of Program Funding at Sulzbacher. He describes Sulzbacher Village as "an extraordinary project" and notes that while residing at Sulzbacher, all families have access to "health care services, meals, clothing, job training and employment assistance, daycare for their children, and more."

The Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness (ICPH) is a New York City-based policy research organization focused on family and child homelessness in New York City and throughout the United States. Learn more at www.ICPHusa.org.

