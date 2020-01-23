National Award Honors Individual Working to Support Families Experiencing Homelessness in Nebraska
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family homelessness is a national issue with locally-tailored solutions affecting children from rural, urban, and suburban communities alike. With implications that go far beyond the immediate crisis of housing instability, children experiencing homelessness are more likely to face food insecurity, anxiety and depression, educational disparities, and chronic health problems. At Beyond Housing: A National Conversation on Child Homelessness and Poverty, the sixth biennial conference hosted by the Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness (ICPH), Susanne Blue, Executive Director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) in Lincoln, Nebraska, was honored for her work in reducing the impact of homelessness on children and families.
The Beyond Housing Award honors people and organizations whose work exemplifies the idea that homelessness is much more than a housing issue. Recipients' work goes "beyond housing" to provide services and support to homeless families while keeping the needs of children at the forefront.
Susanne Blue, CMSW, has served as Executive Director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach since 1999. Over her past 21 years as Executive Director, Blue has expanded MTKO's organizational scope from a hunger relief organization to one offering comprehensive housing, case management, substance abuse counseling, and nutrition programming for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Blue spearheaded the development of MTKO's Life Skills Program and Homeless Identification Project, which assists families and individuals experiencing homelessness with obtaining vital identification documents. She also oversees MTKO's First HOPE program, providing permanent supportive housing to families and individuals, and its city-wide Homeless Diversion Program.
"Susanne has over 30 years of volunteer and professional experience in community organizing, advocacy, crisis support, program planning, program evaluation, and grant writing," says Susie Wilson, Coordinator of Communications & Grants at MTKO, who nominated Blue for the 2020 Beyond Housing Award. "Her primary focus with these efforts has been on behalf of the homeless and working poor in both Omaha and Lincoln. Susanne's career in human services is remarkable and ongoing, and her commitment and passion for serving the homeless is a gift to our entire community."
The Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness (ICPH) is a New York City-based policy research organization focused on family and child homelessness in New York City and throughout the United States. Learn more at www.ICPHusa.org.
