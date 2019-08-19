National Basketball Star Mizo Amin to Sign Again with Qatar's Al-Rayyan Sport Club

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizo Amin is a professional basketball player and CEO of business company Punchy Store Co. announced this Saturday that he plans to sit down with his team manager at the club's vice president's office to negotiate yet another contract for the upcoming season.

Mizo Amin working out on his body for new season Mizo Amin Working Out in his off season

Amin has worked tirelessly to improve his physique and health over the last few years. Al-Rayyan SC Shooting Guard (SG) Mizo Amin is aware that his role has become bigger after the retirement and the trade of players. Amin took it upon himself to make the most out of his off-season by getting himself into shape through a consistent diet plan and regular exercise. The 28-year-old player recently showed off his figure on Instagram, along with the caption "your body is your best asset."

Amin plans to enter the 2019-20 season with plenty of expectations as he tries to hold up the fort for his team. Last season, a few injuries have hampered his performance, so the star decided to look out for his health and gradually build up his body and stamina for the upcoming season. He also shared that while there were not any harsh criticisms from his fans, Amin was his own harshest critic. For this reason, he is determined to blow the whistle on his former physique and start the new season with a leaner, stronger body.

Amin owns averages of 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game which makes him of the most seasoned and powerful players in the Gulf League. Amin is best remembered as the "King of threes" and he was twice crowned as one of Asia's best three-point shooter. Which is why Al-Rayyan SC needs a SG like Amin to maintain its reputation as one of the top teams in the Gulf League. The 2018 Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be counting on his teammate equally to win this challenge.

