National Battle of the Bands Enters New Partnership with Legendary Band and Orchestra Instrument Manufacturer 'Ludwig Musser, A Division of Conn Selmer, Inc.'

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota (NBOTB) today announced a new partnership with famed band and orchestra instrument manufacturer Ludwig-Musser Percussion (LMP), a Division of Conn Selmer, Inc., to help enrich the musical education at every NBOTB college and university. The Indiana-based company's Division of Education (DOE) will donate thousands of dollars in musical education curriculum software licenses to dozens of Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) band programs.

"The National Battle of the Bands is delighted to enter into this partnership with Ludwig-Musser Percussion because the basics of music education are fundamental to the long-term success of our annual event," said Derek Webber, executive producer, National Battle of the Bands. "Fostering additional education opportunities through advanced digital curriculum programs is something that will propel our professors and students to new heights."

LMP is providing the education materials and program-access as part of the newly announced partnership with NBOTB in the form of Music Professor (MP) Curriculum Subscription Scholarships for both music professors and students at both the college and high school levels, Conn-Selmer Institute Music Educator Master Class access for each participating band, on campus support visits, and support and resources for NBOTB Community Engagement Program at Fallbrook Church

HBCUs are known for their rich history of robust academics, social and community activism, devoted alumni, and high-stepping, soulful marching bands. An HBCU marching band's performance is as much about the music as it is the movement —both of which channel the boundless spirit of the institutions they represent. While HBCU marching bands are beloved and celebrated, the unfortunate reality is they also are underfunded.

The battle of the bands is an iconic tradition, not only amongst HBCUs, but as a staple in American culture. The NBOTB was created to be the nation's best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing new performances of the country's top marching bands. It offers unmatched exposure to the marching bands of HBCUs and has broad appeal among varying age groups and socio-economic demographic groups.

For more information about the NBOTB visit, https://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/.

About National Battle of the Bands: Enhancing the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUS) marching bands, while developing students through music and education, the NBOTB is an annual musical showcase. The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of HBCUs and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians, and developing future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $700,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. The 2022 event is in Houston, Texas, and features dozens of HBCU bands from across the country.

About Ludwig-Musser Percussion: Ludwig-Musser Percussion represents the finest quality and sound in percussion instruments today from a company that has been making instruments and accessories in the USA for decades. Ludwig is "The Most Famous Name on Drums" since 1909 and Musser is "First in Class" for mallet percussion since 1948. Ludwig-Musser is a division of, Conn-Selmer, Inc., an American manufacturer of musical instruments for concert bands, marching bands and orchestras. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steinway Musical Instruments and was formed in 2003 by combining the Steinway properties, The Selmer Company and United Musical Instruments. The company is based in Elkhart, Indiana and is known as the leading manufacturer and distributor of musical instruments for student, amateur, and professional use.

