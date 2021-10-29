NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into National Beverage Corp. (NasdaqGS: FIZZ).

On August 4, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $481,000 fine and cease-and-desist order levied against the Company for failing to disclose benefits received by the Company's CEO from 2016 to 2020 consisting of regular use of a company-owned aircraft to take personal domestic and foreign trips.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to National Beverage's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of National Beverage shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fizz/ to learn more.

