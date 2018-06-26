NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into National Beverage Corp. (NasdaqGS: FIZZ).

On June 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company had "declined to provide" the SEC "with requested sales figures to clarify [National Beverage's] sales claims," in response to its January 2018 request. Then, on July 3, 2018, The Wall Street Journal issued a report focusing on accusations of unwanted touching or groping made by two private pilots against the Company's chairman, chief executive and controlling shareholder, Nick A. Caporella, which was alleged to have occurred during more than 30 flights spanning 2014 to 2016. The charges resulted in lawsuits being filed by the pilots against Caporella and the Company, one of which was settled by the parties while the other remains pending. The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is pending.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to National Beverage's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of National Beverage shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fizz/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

