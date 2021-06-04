National Black Farmers Association Announces 2021-2022 Next Generation Black and Hispanic Farmers Scholarship Program Application Deadline June 15, 2021

BOYDTON, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a privilege for the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) to administer a scholarship program to ensure that the next generation of African-American/Black and Hispanic farmers receive the training and skills that will enable them to thrive in the agricultural industry. "Higher education provides essential tools, knowledge, and resources that will allow these scholars to continue their family farm legacy for future generations" says John Boyd, NBFA President.