National Black Farmers Association Calls on PepsiCo, Others to Do More Business with Black Farmers

BASKERVILLE, Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers Association , today called on Pepsico and other companies with agricultural interests to address systemic racial injustice by doing more business with Black farmers:

"Having recognized that the Aunt Jemima brand must change, PepsiCo should now take the equally obvious but more substantive step of tapping Black farmers as significant sources of its products. Frankly, changing a label pales in comparison to transforming lives and generations by addressing the well documented systemic wealth and opportunity disparities in agriculture.

The National Black Farmers Association has long offered to help bridge this gap, and that offer still stands … to PepsiCo and every company that values an inclusive and equitable society.

As farmers we not only feed America, we believe in America. And we look forward to our country coming together across racial lines to both reckon with the past and sow the seeds of a better future."

Boyd's statement follows PepsiCo's announcement that it will no longer use the Aunt Jemima brand, long criticized as a racial stereotype, to sell pancake mix and syrup.

