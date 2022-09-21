National Black Farmers President Boyd's Official Statement on President Biden's Failure to Execute Presidential All-Inclusive Farm Foreclosure Moratorium

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Fails to Protect Black and Other Farmers from Bankruptcy and Foreclosures

BOYDTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden and his team in the White House must take personal responsibility for this new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) now law. The President's legacy – and the future of thousands of Black, Native American and other farmers of color – hangs in the balance. Once again, I urge President Biden to honor his commitments to us and those thousands of Black, Native American and other farmers of color who are being forced into bankruptcy and foreclosure. I will be in Sumpter, SC at a Black Farmer foreclosure hearing on October 4, 2022. Where will the elected officials be that repealed the American Rescue Plan Act, Section 1005, Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color that provided 120% debt relief for this farmer and others?

John Boyd, Founder and President of the National Black Farmers Association meets with Presidential Candidate Joe Biden in Charleston, SC. John Boyd, Founder and President of the National Black Farmers Association discuss Farm Foreclosure Moratorium and Debt Relief for Black and Other Farmers with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

I'm calling on President Biden to issue an all-inclusive moratorium protecting all USDA and private agricultural loans from farm foreclosures TODAY." John Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association

"President Biden must move quickly to protect Black Farmers now that he has repealed promised debt relief for Black farmers provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 because white farmers were claiming reverse discrimination. We have days, not weeks and months, to save many Black, Native American and other farmers of color from ruin. Black farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer and soaring land costs while battling droughts and extreme heat. We cannot and will not trust a President who doesn't honor his commitments to have a sit-down meeting with me and breaks his promises during a 40-year record high cost of inputs and food crisis facing America," stated Boyd.

"President Biden must move quickly to protect Black Farmers now that he has repealed promised debt relief for Black farmers provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 because white farmers were claiming reverse discrimination. We have days, not weeks and months, to save many Black, Native American and other farmers of color from ruin. Black farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer and soaring land costs while battling droughts and extreme heat. We cannot and will not trust a President who doesn't honor his commitments to have a sit-down meeting with me and breaks his promises during a 40-year record high cost of inputs and food crisis facing America," stated Boyd.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2022, Boyd met with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. During this meeting, they discussed an all-inclusive presidential farm foreclosure moratorium and concerns for oversight of USDA's sole authority to define "expediting the debt relief and financial assistance in the IRA signed into law by President Biden on August 16, 2022. Senator Schumer had agreed to meet with Boyd during an interview on the Joe Madison, Black Eagle show. (https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/chuck-schumer-celebrates-the-inflation-reduction-act/id1549272303?i=1000575778895)

"Some farmers could face foreclosure on USDA loans as soon as this fall, so the department may begin providing some newly authorized debt relief through a phased-in approach in order to address the immediate need for help, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says." (https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/18161-vilsack-usda-may-take-stepped-in-approach-to-ag-debt-relief)

WATCH NOW: Black farmers say Inflation Reduction Act reneges on promises for debt relief

We call upon our fellow farmers, neighbors and friends to join John Boyd in his call for President Joe Biden to issue an All-Inclusive Farm Foreclosure Moratorium to save American Farmers. The Biden Farm Foreclosure Moratorium must include foreclosure protection for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Ownership Direct and Guaranteed Loans as well as other Agricultural Loans with private lenders while legislative remedies are being implemented at the discretion of Secretary Tom Vilsack per the IRA.

We Need an All-Inclusive Farm Foreclosure Moratorium NOW! Save American Farms

For interviews, please contact:

John Wesley Boyd, Jr., President, National Black Farmers Association

[email protected]

(804) 691-8528

BlackFarmers.org

JohnBoydJr.com

SOURCE National Black Farmers Association