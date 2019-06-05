National Booster Club Training Council (NBCTC) and FanFood Offer Booster Clubs Opportunities for Success

KENNEWICK, Wash., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCTC and FanFood, Inc. have joined together to provide booster clubs and extracurricular programs throughout the United States with educational materials including guides, strategies, and news articles related to booster club management and fundraising, as well as the option to adopt concession management solutions offered by FanFood.

In releasing the enhanced NBCTC member benefit, Bobby Jones, Board Member of NBCTC was quoted as saying, "Our partnership with FanFood addresses one of the most common problems every booster club faces, which is uncovering the fundraising potential of their concession operations and finding more efficient ways to manage their stands at sporting events, especially when dealing with long lines and understaffing. This relationship allows booster clubs to receive regular information from FanFood on how to carry out fundraising and operations initiatives efficiently as part of their NBCTC benefits."

This partnership provides booster clubs with a great solution to improve the outcome of their fundraising efforts and overall management of their concession operations. Now NBCTC club members don't have to struggle with tedious fundraising campaigns or searching for staffing and inventory solutions for their concession operations. They simply need to subscribe to FanFood's newsletters and be open to explore better concession management practices leading to a greater fundraising potential, aided by FanFood's research and software solutions.

Providing an integrated solution with NBCTC will enable booster clubs to take advantage of our services in a seamless fashion. Booster Clubs that take advantage of this offer will now have a 24/7/365 day service to FanFood's educational materials as well as the option of its software solutions and support their schools.

Hear from the Booster Club members about their experience: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npJd7utzHbY

The National Booster Club Training Council (NBCTC) www.training.boosterclubs.org supports booster clubs and extracurricular programs throughout the United States. Booster Clubs are a key component to a successful extracurricular program as they provide funding, volunteer support, upkeep for facilities, fields and equipment, transportation and scholarships.

FanFood, Inc. ( www.fanfoodapp.com ) is a modern mobile concession platform that allow fans anywhere to order their concessions and have them ready for express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. FanFood is a nationwide app that partners with any live event to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales, run a more efficient operation and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email info@fanfoodapp.com

