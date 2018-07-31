National Business Capital Breaks $1 Billion in Small Business Financing

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital (NBC), a leading business financing and services company based in Long Island, NY announced it has provided over $1 billion in financing for small businesses across all industries, and all 50 states. This landmark achievement comes 10 years after NBC's creation in 2007—a time when financing was notoriously difficult to obtain for small business owners.

Co-founders James Webster and President Joseph Camberato created NBC to offer small business loans and revolving business lines of credit as easier financing alternatives to traditional methods. What started as a two-person operation in Joseph's bedroom quickly grew into a company with over 80 employees and a growing global network of 75+ supporting lenders.

As owners of a growing business, James and Joseph empathize with the needs of entrepreneurs throughout every stage of their journey. That's why the team at NBC is always innovating new ways to streamline the funding process, and developing new financing products that help businesses adapt to any industry trend or fluctuation in the economy.

Recent innovations include NBC's Hybridge SBA Loan with expedited processing, and the reintroduction of revolving credit lines to the marketplace.

The values of empathy, transparency and respect have been inherent to NBC's internal culture since day one, and are reflected in all relationships between their team of Business Financing Advisors and their customers. NBC's commitment to these values earned James Webster his nomination to lead the SBFA Broker Council in setting high ethical standards for alternative financing practices.

With the economy on the upswing, and a growing reputation as a nationwide leader in business financing, Joseph Camberato says his team at NBC has no intention of slowing down: "By next year, we're aiming to double our staff, triple our referral network of supporting lenders, and keep leading the business financing industry through innovation. At this rate, we'll break $2 billion in no time!"

About National Business Capital

National Business Capital, headquartered in Bohemia, New York is a pioneer in "innovating the way entrepreneurs grow." Utilizing cutting-edge technology, NBC approves over 90% of their customers for a variety of financing products in as little as 24 hours, regardless of credit. Visit www.NationalBusinessCapital.com for more information.

