National Business Capital Improves Customer & Employee Satisfaction with Cutting-Edge Technology

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital (National), a business financing company headquartered in Bohemia, NY, has implemented a variety of cutting-edge technological platforms in a move to make the funding process easier, faster and more convenient for their customers - as well as boost efficiency and employee satisfaction internally.

National is a company that has always placed enormous importance on the satisfaction of their customers, which their team of Business Growth Advisors (BGAs) implement largely through human intelligence and interaction - elements they feel are missing in an industry that relies heavily on algorithmic decision making.



Using real expertise and skill in their fields to provide honest, transparent feedback and customer assistance, services that eliminate paperwork, updates on industry-specific news and education, and personally connecting to a vast global network to find the perfect lender for their clients, the team of BGA's commitment to going above and beyond for their customers has made National stand out as a leader in the business financing industry.

However, the IT department at National furthered their efforts to improve customer service and boost employee efficiency in order to save their clients time, energy and resources by implementing a list of new technology including data tracking software, communication systems and document processing integration.

With their stack of new technology, National strikes the perfect balance between the human element and cutting-edge digital platforms in their business model that maximizes the amount of time, energy and resources their clients' save throughout the funding process.

Faster, More Convenient Document Processing

Implementing a purely digital platform to streamline customer application process was one of the first steps taken by National to eliminate paperwork for their clients, and reduce the time spent waiting to access funds.

This 1-minute process cuts the initial application process for clients from hours down to a single minute, and gives National's employees all the information they need to start the funding process immediately. They also use software that allows for automatic data processing and transfer between documents, saving clients from hours of paperwork, and eliminating employee time spent repeating the same information throughout multiple documents.

Fax machines are still relevant in the financial industry, but are no longer the only way to do business. National Customers can use a mobile app, send text messages, or simply use email to send in their required documents for faster, cheaper and more convenient processing. For those who still rely on fax machines, National has a simple process that automates fax receipts directly into their CRM, without the need for any handling of paper.

Powerful Communication

For Speed, Convenience & Transparency

National's team of Advisors are always looking for innovative ways to encourage dialogue with their customers, maximize communication, and provide real-time feedback and support whenever needed.

The BGAs at National use SMS, web conferencing to encourage personal and responsive experience, and ensuring our customers always stay connected to the help they need, no matter what device they're using.

National also uses software that helps ensure that no customer is left in the dark throughout the funding process, and no customer concern is ever forgotten. Our Advisors use Salesforce—the world's #1 CRM platform—to provide real-time solutions to their customers, deliver accurate quotes and proposals, and track customer progress throughout the funding process to ensure the smoothest and fastest customer experience possible.

The customers at National also receive frequent updates through National's email communication platform. This software is used to communicate personalized assistance, along with advice and key insights into industry-specific trends, and financial strategies that ensure continuing success long after finished funding with National.

"We're Only Getting Started"

Since National started implementing this new technology 6 years ago, they have been able to cut down the time to access funds by 65%, completely eliminate the need for paperwork handling, and increase customer satisfaction by 99%.

"We're only getting started," says Joseph Camberato, President of National Business Capital & Services. "National will continue to utilize cutting-edge technology to cut down on the funding process, streamline internal operations, and most importantly—ensure customers are provided with the highest-quality customer service, and the most convenient funding experience possible."

National is a nationwide leader in business financing, dedicated to innovating the way entrepreneurs grow by providing the newest, fastest and most convenient funding options on the market for small business owners. Founded in 2007 amid the financial crisis, James Webster and Joseph Camberato founded National Business Capital to provide small business loans and business lines of credit to main street businesses that needed capital grow and survive when banks denied them funding.

