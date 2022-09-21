Award Winners Represent the Best of the Best Long Island-Based Businesses; Winners Were Announced at the HIA_LI's 28th Annual Business Achievement Award Ceremony on September 20th, 2022.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital, the leading FinTech marketplace offering competitive, best-fit financing solutions to entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce that it has won the HIA's 28th Annual Business Achievement Award in the small business category.

National Business Capital Wins #1 in the HIA-LI’s 28th Annual Business Achievement Awards Small Business Category

For 28 years running, the HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island through their annual commencement. Every finalist has achieved something momentous in their industry, and National is beyond appreciative of being named #1 in the small business category. Recipients were announced during the awards ceremony hosted by the HIA-LA at the Crest Hollow Country Club on September 20th, 2022.

"National Business Capital is honored to have won the small business category of the HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards," said Joe Camberato, CEO and Founder of National. "But the real respect goes to the team behind me. National wouldn't be where it is today without the compassionate, dedicated, and intelligent people who call our company home. We've been doing this for almost two decades, yet I'm still coming to work, having fun, and ready to make a difference, thanks to the people on my team."

"HIA-LI is pleased to recognize National Business Capital as the winner of the small business category of our Business Achievement Awards competition," said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. "Our award winners represent some of the highest performing and best-run companies on Long Island and in the world. National has been named the winner in recognition of its achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization."

In choosing the finalists, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:

Positive employer/employee relations

Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community

Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years

Three to five-year vision for the company's future

Additional criteria that were considered include:

Recent outstanding accomplishments

Technical innovation or innovative processes

Expansion into new markets

Industry leadership

Overcoming adversity

About HIA-LI

HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 42 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem solve, and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We're headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing, and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit http://www.hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.

About National Business Capital

National Business Capital is a top-rated FinTech financial firm that offers small business loans to small businesses looking for growth capital. Harnessing the power of innovative technology and smart people, National Business Capital has streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date. Its expert Business Financing Advisors work within a 75+ Lender Marketplace to secure easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit. We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time. For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

For more information, visit http://www.NationalBusinessCapital.com; email [email protected], or call (888) 488-GROW.

