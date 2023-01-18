National Cancer Institute Awards ICF New $161 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

Work Will Accelerate Enterprise-wide Modernization Efforts

RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $161 million task order to provide digital modernization services. The task order, which was the first awarded to the company under the Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT) IT blanket purchase agreement, has a term of five years, including a six-month base and nine six-month options.

ICF will partner with CBIIT to deliver mission-focused technology solutions and software-enabled services through its Digital Services Center (DSC) to support the research, grants and administrative needs of NCI divisions.

"The DSC will serve as a strategic hub, bringing together numerous disparate systems to provide centralized access to the data science, IT and data sharing tools needed by NCI staff and the cancer research community to advance our knowledge of cancer to improve health outcomes," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and chief technology executive. "We are excited to partner with NCI to provide strategic, pragmatic solutions to improve collaboration across these organizations which will ultimately help CBIIT better achieve its critical research mission."

In performing this work, the company will bring its unique combination of deep health domain expertise and leading-edge technology solutions plus extensive experience supporting NCI programs to establish a strategy, roadmap and architecture to drive innovation and optimization and accelerate the pace of NCI's enterprise modernization efforts.

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help federal health clients address their greatest challenges and design solutions that increase understanding of disease causation and improve outcomes for all populations. A leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud native solutions to federal agencies, ICF brings an expansive ecosystem of platform partners and experienced digital practices to rapidly deliver complex, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity.

Read more about ICF's federal health and digital modernization services and technology partnerships.

