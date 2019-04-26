National Cannabis Month Shines Light on CBD-Infused Hard Candies Like Candy Head's Products

"At Candy Head, we believe people need to be educated about the difference between marijuana and CBD," said Ian Gilley, founder of Candy Head, a Rhode Island-based company which makes CBD-infused hard candies. "You will not get high from CBD products. CBD does not have a high-enough concentration of THC, the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant."

Plus, CBD oil is legal in many states. The 2018 Farm Bill removed major restrictions that had limited consumer access to the health-benefits of CBD. There is a growing number of studies that suggests CBD oil can help people with epilepsy, acne, depression, diabetes, nausea, ADHD, heart disease and Parkinson's.

Candy Head hard candies, which are now on sale at vitabeauti.com, use full-spectrum CBD oil, which is full of therapeutic terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids and fatty acids. Separately, these ingredients have benefits, but together, they create an "entourage effect" which increases the product's health value.

Candy Head opted for hard candy over CBD elixirs because it provides optimal absorption of the many compounds found in full-spectrum oil. The company uses a third-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency to make sure consumers receive the precise amount of oil needed. None of Candy Head's offerings contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts. They are also vegan-friendly.



You can buy Candy Head products on vitabeauti.com. Candy Head's CBD Blast, a variety pack of 25 hard candies, is available for the sale price of $64.95. The candies come in four flavors: green apple, watermelon, tangerine and blue raspberry.

For more information, visit candy-head.com.

