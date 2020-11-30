National Capital Bank of Washington Elects Shawn M. Wright to Board of Directors

In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Wright is a member of the Women President's Organization – Greenbelt Chapter and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for My Sister's Place. She is also a tutor and mentor to diverse women law students. She has been recognized on the Lawyers of Color Power List; as a "Super Lawyer" in White Collar Criminal Defense by Super Lawyers ; on the Capitol Pro Bono Honor Roll; and as a "White Collar Crime Trailblazer" in the National Law Journal .

"We are excited to have Shawn join NCB's Board at a time when her strong legal and compliance background will be an invaluable resource as the Bank continues to focus on growth while maintaining sound operations," said NCB President and CEO Randy Anderson. Anderson continued "Shawn has been highly successful in her field and her new perspectives will strengthen the Board's guidance and oversight."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and most recently in the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com . The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington

Related Links

http://www.nationalcapitalbank.com

