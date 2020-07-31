National Capital Bank of Washington Named Top Home Loan Lender

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today that it has been recognized by the Independent Community Bankers of America© (ICBA) as a top lender. The recognition is based on competitive banking services, operational efficiencies, as well as a strong commitment to adapt to market dynamics and evolving customer needs.

NCB has a long tradition of making a difference for its neighbors by providing competitive home-buying solutions for individuals, and clients of real estate professionals, financial advisors, attorneys, and CPAs – all designed to meet borrowers' financial needs and goals.

Randy Anderson, NCB's President and CEO said of this award, "This is a testament to our mortgage team, their local market expertise and their commitment to deliver not only customized loan programs but exceptional service. We are proud to serve our neighbors and strive to build lasting relationships for generations to come."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust eBanking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com . The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington

Related Links

http://www.nationalcapitalbank.com

