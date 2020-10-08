National Case Management Week 2020: CCMC celebrates resilience, renews commitment to workforce development

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® is approaching National Case Management Week (Oct. 11-17) with a profound sense of gratitude.

"This year we are focusing on resilience, something case managers have shown in abundance," says Commission chair Michelle Baker, BS, RN, CRRN, CCM. "As the pandemic spread, case managers rose to the occasion, despite personal hardships. They persisted, and we welcome the opportunity to honor them."

With this in mind, the Commission announced several initiatives to support and inspire case managers:

Resilience is the focus of the first installment of the Commission's 2020 webinar series. In "Seven Ways to Build Resilience--As a Person, As a Case Manager." Dr. Chantrise Sims-Holliman will help participants find strength, hope and resiliency within themselves. In honor of National Case Management Week, the Commission will waive the $25 continuing education credit fee through October.

Look for the Commission's "Push Pause: Stop. Exhale. Share." campaign in the coming days. This will feature short videos from motivational and inspirational speakers who will provide words of hope, inspiration, motivation and wisdom.

Building on the theme of resilience, the Commission invites case managers to participate in a contest running Oct. 9-23 on Allnurses.com . Answer one or both of the following questions for a chance to win a gift card: What is one thing you do to maintain resilience? What is a mantra or quote that keeps you going?

certified, the Commission has extended through the application window to to take the December exam. To help case managers stay certified, the Commission is extending the November 30, 2020 deadline to earn CE credits to December 31, 2020 and is offering several "buy-one, get-one" CE bundles through the CMLearning Network® . Applications for renewal must be submitted no later than January 15, 2021 .

The Commission provides a suite of educational opportunities through the CMLearning Network. It includes a range of live and on-demand learning opportunities, including webinars, issue briefs, podcasts, CareManagement journal, Certification 360™, Certification 24/7™, Pre-Approved Continuing Education (PACE), CCMC's Case Management Body of Knowledge® (CMBOK®), a glossary app and many other features.

"Learning is a lifelong pursuit, and perhaps more than any previous year, case managers need to stay current on the latest health care trends and developments," says Commission CEO MaryBeth Kurland, CAE. "We are committed to providing the support and resources to prepare case managers for the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow."

Case managers connect millions of patients to the clinical and community resources they need. More than 48,000 case managers hold the Certified Case Manager® (CCM®), the oldest and most widely held case manager credential. The CCM is the only interdisciplinary, cross-practice-setting case manager certification accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

