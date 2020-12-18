National Center for Civil and Human Rights debuts immersive virtual tour with support from Cox Enterprises

Atlanta-based One-Stop Productions filmed a high definition 360-degree video tour that recreates the museum's visual and audio exhibits in minute detail. Visitors can move through exhibits like "Rolls Down Like Water," which presents the history of the American Civil Rights Movement, and "The Spark of Conviction," which explores the modern global struggle for human rights.

"The inspirational stories we tell about rights, dignity and justice will be available – to anyone, anywhere and at any time, for free," said Jill Savitt, The Center's president and CEO. "The history we present is directly relevant to the movement for equity and justice for Black lives, and allows people to understand how they can tap their own power to change the world. We are enormously grateful to Cox Enterprises for making this possible."

The Center reopened its building to the public September 4, after closing since March 14 due COVID-19 safety concerns.

"With all of the challenges our world is facing today, institutions like The National Center for Civil and Human Rights are more important than ever," said Bob Jimenez, senior vice president of public affairs at Cox Enterprises. "We are proud to support The Center's mission to empower everyone, especially young people, to champion human rights in their communities and learn about the legacies of civil rights icons."

The virtual tour adds to the ongoing weekly programming The Center offers through its Campaign for Equal Dignity, which has curated numerous engaging conversations and opportunities to address fundamental civil rights of health security, economic stability, quality education, voting rights and justice for all. Cox Enterprises has also been a generous supporter of the Campaign for Equal Dignity.

The interactive 360 degree virtual tour allows visitors using a desktop computer to click and drag the virtual camera, creating a more immersive experience. Visitors using an android, iOS device or tablet can simply pan/tilt the device in the direction they want to view. The virtual tour can be found on NCCHR's website at https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/explore/the-center-map/.

About The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a vibrant museum and cultural institution in Atlanta. Our immersive and powerful exhibitions connect U.S. civil rights history to the global struggle for human rights around the world today. We are one of the only institutions in the world where the papers and artifacts of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are on permanent display. Our engaging events and conversations, education and advocacy training bring together leading thinkers on advancing rights. For more information, visit civilandhumanrights.org. Join the conversation on civil and human rights on @ctr4chr (Twitter) and @ctr4chr (Facebook)

About Cox Enterprise

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications and automotive services. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com or view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Related Links

www.coxenterprises.com

