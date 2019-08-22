National Cheap Flight Day Is Coming: CheapOair Wants to Get the Word Out!

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cheap Flight Day is one day away and consumers itching to get away will soon have the opportunity to snag substantial savings on their airfare. CheapOair, the premier online travel agency, has unveiled their top money saving tips.

According to CheapOair's data, airfare will be at its lowest for a four-week period beginning the third week of August and lasting through mid-September. After this period, customers should expect a sharp spike in prices as the holiday travel season ramps up.

"National Cheap Flight Day continues to be the best kept secret in the travel space. Prices are at an annual low and budget savvy travelers should definitely take advantage of this brief window between the summer season and peak holiday travel," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations. This off-peak season is a great opportunity for travelers to visit destinations they wouldn't normally consider. There's a bit of excitement in seeing a great deal transform into a memorable adventure," remarked Spagnola.

Additionally, CheapOair will be celebrating National Cheap Flight Day by offering exciting giveaways with several airline partners for roundtrip flights across the globe.

"We're using our Social Media platforms to get the word out to our customers about this opportune date for getting great deals on travel," said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal, the company that owns CheapOair, One Travel, and other travel brands. "We want to share the joy of travel, and knowing when you can get the best prices definitely helps make that possible for many."

For more information on how to enter the giveaway, please visit www.CheapOair.com, www.cheapoair.com/mobile, or our social media pages, www.Facebook.com/CheapOair and https://twitter.com/cheapoair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

