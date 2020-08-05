National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Issues Statement on California Prosecutor's Request that NFL Take Down PSA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement regarding California prosecutor's requests to the NFL to remove PSA of Stephon Clark:

"This video portrays the truth that every life has value and meaning; there is real suffering behind every needless death, and we need to work to reframe expectations so that police only use deadly force when it is absolutely necessary. Stephon's death led to the passage of important legislation in California that we hope will reduce the use of lethal force and save the lives of others, including many people of color. We applaud the NFL for using its significant platforms to promote awareness and positive change."

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW

Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit bencrump.com .

