National Closets event returns to its Texas roots

"We're super-excited to return to Arlington where the show began in 2005," said Laurel Didier, publisher of Closets & Organized Storage magazine, sponsor of the event. "The closet and home storage industry has evolved tremendously over the last 15 years. Consumers enjoy better options in terms of functionality, design and accessories for everything from bedroom closets to laundry/mudrooms, home offices and garages."

Barry Moltz, small business coach, author and radio personality, will kick off the full-day Closets Conference, March 11, with a keynote presentation. The conference, comprised of separate tracks for closet and cabinet professionals, features expert speakers on design, sales and installation. The conference concludes with tours of First Source Cabinet Doors' factory in Dallas and Techline Furniture, Cabinetry and Closets' showroom in Fort Worth.

AT&T Stadium will be the setting for the annual Top Shelf Design Awards, a celebration of outstanding closet designs. The first 100 attendees to sign up for the gala qualify for a free stadium tour.

The Cabinets & Closets Expo runs March 12-13 and is co-located with Wood Pro Expo Texas. The tradeshow - open to the trade only – includes running CNC machinery and supplies to manufacture cabinets, furniture, closets, and other wood products.

All attendees are invited to attend free opening keynote presentations scheduled for 9 a.m. each day of the expo. On March 12, Dustin Hunter, owner of Hunter Trim & Cabinets of Fort Worth, will share his company's Lean manufacturing journey. On March 13, Greg Lutz, owner of Lutz Woodworks of Wylie, will discuss his company's adoption of technology to streamline operations from the factory to the jobsite.

The Cabinets & Closets Conference & Expo and Wood Pro Expo Texas are part of Woodworking Network, owned by CCI Media LLC.

For more information, including a discount code, contact Laurel Didier laurel.didier@woodworkingnetwork.com.

SOURCE Woodworking Network

