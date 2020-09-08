National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals Presents Its 7th Annual "State of Black Tourism" Event Hosted By The National Press Club

"Tourism plays a significant role in our nation's economic ecosystem and empowers communities and culture," states Jason Dunn, Sr., Chairman of NCBMP. "Our 2020 'State of Black Tourism' convening will once again illuminate the enormous spending power of Black Tourism in the U.S. and globally. The event will also outline course correction strategies by way of data driven presentations for today's organizations and institutions so they can do a better job in becoming more welcoming destinations for the Black and Brown travelers of tomorrow."

NCBMP's 7th annual "State of Black Tourism" convening, which will be hosted on the virtual platform of the National Press Club, will feature the following speakers:

-Melissa Cherry, COO, Destinations International

-Jason Dunn, Sr., Chairman, NCBMP

-Elliott L. Ferguson, II, President & CEO, Destinations DC

-The Honorable Levar M. Stoney, Mayor, City of Richmond, Virginia

-Martinique Lewis, President, Black Travel Alliance

-Danny Guerrero, VP North America Strategy & Co-Chair, DEI Council, MMGY Global

-Paul M. Van Deventer, President & CEO, Meeting Professionals International

The 7th Annual "State of Black Tourism" is supported by the NCBMP national partners who include Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Richmond Region Tourism, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, and regmatch. For more information and to register for this event, visit www.ncbmp.com.

ABOUT NCBMP:

The National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP), founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the training needs of Black hospitality professionals, and more, that support Black meetings and events. Since its founding, NCBMP has made a significant impact in the hospitality community by advocating for equity and helping members maximize their return on investment.

