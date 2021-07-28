National Coalition on Health Care and West Health to Co-Host Congressional Briefing on Drug Pricing Reform

The second briefing will focus broadly on the evidence behind claims that lowering drug prices will lead to fewer drugs developed featuring remarks from Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). During the event, Dr. Fred Ledley of Bentley University will present new research on how the pharmaceutical industry could respond to changes in revenue and still maintain current research and development investments by shifting spending on marketing, advertising, and lobbying. Also, Amy Herr of West Health will present public opinion research on prescription drug prices, and Shawn Gremminger of Purchaser Business Group on Health will discuss the impact on employers.

"As Congress considers action to rein in costs and help Americans struggling to afford needed medications now, the pharmaceutical industry has doubled down on its innovation myth. This briefing will pull back the curtain on this false claim, and showcase how the industry could withstand lower prices while still remaining profitable and maintain current R&D investments," said Tim Lash, Chief Strategy Officer for West Health.

"For far too long the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. have unfairly and unjustly burdened patients, plans, and the American taxpayer alike", said Andrew MacPherson, Senior Advisor of NCHC. "The status quo — the cost of doing nothing — is a policy choice with far reaching negative implications for all Americans. Congress can - and must - act now to pass legislation such as H.R. 3 that will not only address the cost of drugs in this country but will also preserve innovation."

The event will build on the first briefing, which highlighted how high drug prices, coverage gaps, and other systemic issues drive health inequities for communities of color. The first briefing, The Burden of High Drug Prices Among Communities of Color, featured several prominent speakers and new data from West Health's survey on drug accessibility and affordability.

To Register : https://nchc.org/events/drug-pricing-reform-the-costs-of-inaction/

Speakers:

Congressman Peter Welch , (D-VT)

, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin , (D-MI)

, Dr. Fred Ledley , Professor, Bentley University

, Sean Gremminger , Director of Health Policy, Purchaser Business Group on Health

, Amy Herr , Director of Health Policy, West Health

, Shawn Martin , CEO, National Coalition on Health Care

About NCHC:

The National Coalition on Health Care (NCHC), the oldest and most diverse group working to achieve comprehensive health system reform, is a 501(c)(3) organization representing more than 80 participating organizations, including medical societies, businesses, unions, health care providers, faith-based associations, pension and health funds, insurers and groups representing consumers, patients, women, minorities and persons with disabilities. Member organizations collectively represent – as employees, members, or congregants – over 150 million Americans. Learn more at nchc.org and follow @NC_HC.

About West Health:

Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs to enable seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence. Learn more at westhealth.org and follow @westhealth.

SOURCE National Coalition on Health Care