National Competition Taps Innovation Experts to Help One Small College Chart Path to Financial Sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entangled Solutions, a pioneering innovation consultancy for higher education, today announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar opportunity to help one U.S. college chart a path toward sustainability and impact. The competitive, national RFP process, called Project Capstone, will select a single institution to work with an expert team to increase impact, revenue and enrollment opportunities by expanding the scope of the students they serve.

"Colleges and universities education are built to last—it's one of the things that makes them great. At a time when small colleges are at a crossroads of financial sustainability, institutions find themselves having to think outside the traditional parameters to identify new ways of competing, offering value and aligning with the needs of learners," said Paul Freedman, founder and senior strategist at Entangled Solutions. "Project Capstone will help one aspiring institution retool to better serve emerging student populations and find a pathway to long-term financial sustainability."

The selected institution will receive $2 million in-kind consulting support from Entangled Solutions, who will help the institution identify new opportunities, strategies, and solutions that are sustainable, future-proof, and mission-aligned.

Over the course of two years, the institution will gain access to the expertise of an advisory council of national experts, networks, and business partnerships. The project will specifically focus on helping institutions align with the needs of employers, translate educational experiences into industry-recognized credentials, and embrace new delivery models, such as online learning.

The winner will be selected based on three key criteria:

A track record of quality student outcomes Evidence of sufficient financial resources for a three-year turnaround An executive team with a presidential commitment to student success and willingness to explore and adopt new models.

Helping to guide the selection process will be a national advisory council of higher education experts, which includes:

Eric Darr , President of Harrisburg University

, President of Bridget Burns , Executive Director of the University Innovation Alliance

, Executive Director of the University Innovation Alliance Helen Drinan , President of Simmons University

, President of Simmons University Jeffrey J. Selingo , Contributor to The Atlanti c, Visiting Scholar at Georgia Institute of Technology

, Contributor to c, Visiting Scholar at Michael Sorrell , President of Paul Quinn College

To apply, institutions should submit a letter of intent by June 3, 2019 and a final proposal by July 15, 2019. For more information on the project or to submit a proposal, visit Entangled.Solutions/project-capstone.

About Entangled Solutions: Entangled Solutions is an innovation and strategy consultancy for education. We develop solutions for academic institutions, philanthropic organizations, and private companies. Our services include innovation system creation, strategic planning, new program creation, go-to-market strategies, and partnership building. Our team includes education technology entrepreneurs, former institutional leaders, and education policy experts. Headquartered in San Francisco with team members in Austin, Boston and Washington, we support both US-based and international organizations.

SOURCE Entangled Solutions

