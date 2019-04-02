National Comprehensive Cancer Network Recognizes Five Individuals for Outstanding Achievements in Improving Cancer Care

PLYMOUTH MTG., Pa., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the recipients of a series of awards honoring individuals whose significant contributions fueled progress in improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care over the past year.

2019 Awardees:

Outgoing Board of Directors Chair Dr. Eberlein was presented with a Board of Producers Award. He was applauded for his reasonable and fair leadership approaches, his availability for advice, and his emphasis on fostering collaboration throughout the greater cancer care community.

"I think there are two components that make this organization unique: great leadership and a passionate staff," said Dr. Eberlein. "It's a privilege to be part of the positive impact NCCN has for millions who suffer from cancer all over the world."

Another Board of Producers Award went to Dr. Tempero in honor of her long history of contributions to NCCN, which include chairing the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Panel for Pancreatic Cancer, membership on various other panels, serving on 11 committees, involvement with the Policy Advisory Group, and helming JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network as Editor-In-Chief since 2014.

"I'm so proud of this organization and feel privileged to have been a part since the very beginning," said Dr. Tempero, while receiving her award. "I have seen impressive innovation over the years while on this amazing journey with NCCN."

Dr. Hoppe received the Rodger Winn Award for expert judgment and commitment to excellence in service of the NCCN Guidelines®. As the founding Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Hodgkin Lymphoma and current member of two additional panels, Dr. Hoppe has earned a reputation for his collegial and respectful manner, compassion, thoughtfulness, and preparedness. The award is in memory of the first leader of the NCCN Guidelines program.

Dr. Kolodziej was honored as a Partner in Cancer Care in appreciation for his efforts to engage policymakers, employers, payers, and others to improve the accessibility of high-quality cancer care. He described his work with NCCN as "a tremendous responsibility, a tremendous honor, and one of the best parts of my career."

Jennifer Burns is a Guidelines Coordinator with NCCN's Clinical Information Operations team. She was named the Pat Daulerio Employee of the Year Award recipient by her peers at NCCN. The award—which honors the memory of a longtime employee in NCCN's Meetings department—is bestowed on a dedicated staff member who particularly exemplifies the Core Values of NCCN.

"I'm so grateful to be a small part of the mission I believe in so much," said Burns.

