National Contract Management Association Announces GCMS Will Be Virtual

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) 39th Annual Government Contract Management Symposium (GCMS), promises to continue its tradition of providing world-class programming for the contracting community, announcing today that the conference will be an all-virtual experience for 2020.

"GCMS is a two-day annual event focused on the government buyer perspective. It's designed to help both government and industry attendees adapt, move forward, and come together," said Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer, NCMA. "The theme of this year's conference – A Path to Resilience – has never been more appropriate. While we may be unable to meet in person, we still want to help people and organizations emerge from this crisis with new skills, understanding, and capabilities."

GCMS will feature a mix of live and on-demand content available to all registrants, making it easier than ever to participate. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn over 20 CPE/CLP credits. Conference sessions will include a range of topics across three tracks: Contracting Competencies, What Works, and The View from Across the Table. In addition, educational programs and networking opportunities will offer insights on the innovations our community crafted in crisis and how to apply them moving forward to drive recovery and build resilience.

"Every challenge is an opportunity, and we are excited that this virtual model removes travel, time and geography as a barrier for participating, allowing more people to benefit from our exceptional programming," said Julia Bardnell, Director of Meetings and Events.

Registration for the event is open online at ncmahq.org/gcms20. Follow NCMA for updates about the conference on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter (#NCMAgcms).

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world's leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

SOURCE National Contract Management Association

